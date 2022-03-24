Lancaster City captain Andy Teague is crucial to Dolly Blues' play-off hopes

The former Macclesfield Town and Chorley defender has been missing in recent weeks with a hamstring problem. But he was back in the team for the 1-0 win over South Shields at Giant Axe last week and the subsequent victories over Stafford Rangers and Morpeth Town.

The successive wins have kept City’s play-off dream alive, albeit it’s going to take a remarkable set of results.

Teague is still not 100% fit and Fell revealed he is having to nurse him through games.

Lancaster City's Andy Teague has been sorely missed this season (photo: Phil Dawson)

In the 1-0 win over Morpeth, the skipper played 70 minutes before coming off.

"Teaguey coming back has made a massive difference,” said Fell.

"He is our captain, he is a leader and I think if you look at the data, our win percentage with Teague in the team is good enough to get in the play-offs.

"When he’s been missing we have struggled. I think goals conceded when he’s been in the team is about 1.2, without him it’s 2.2 so you looking at a goal a game when Teague doesn’t play.

"I think him coming back along with the signings of young players of Joe Blanchard and Jack Byrne have given us that athleticism and energy defensively.”

PNE loanee Blanchard missed the win over Morpeth but should be available for the visit of Nantwich this weekend. Niall Cowperthwaite is unlikely to be fit while Luke Brockbank faces a three-match ban for his sending off on Tuesday.