The Dolly Blues recorded a pair of 2-1 defeats in their matches against Gainsborough Trinity and Bamber Bridge on Saturday and Monday respectively.

It left Fell’s squad 12th in the NPL Premier table with two matches remaining: Saturday’s trip to Ashton United before Guiseley visit Giant Axe on April 22.

After winning five from six during February and March, April has been an underwhelming month for City with one point from the last 12 on offer.

Lancaster City boss Mark Fell wants to end the season on a positive note Picture: Phil Dawson

Understandably, Fell is keen for a positive end to the season – not least to thank the supporters for their backing over the course of a testing campaign.

He said: “Our job is to give the best account of ourselves in those two games.

“It’s to make sure we give our fans, the fans that spend their money travelling to Ashton, the best performance we can there.

“Then, let’s try and finish with a flurry at home to Guiseley and thank the people that have supported us all season because that’s important.”

While refereeing decisions rankled with Fell after their defeat to Gainsborough, it was his team’s performance at Bamber Bridge on Monday which left the City boss unimpressed.

First-half goals from Finlay Cross-Adair and Paul Dawson set up a victory which ensured Brig’s place in the play-offs.

Nic Evangelinos pulled a goal back as the hour mark approached but the Dolly Blues were unable to get back on terms.

Fell said: “They haven’t had a shot for 25 minutes, we’ve managed them really well, and then we make a mistake – not just one mistake, two mistakes.

“When you’ve been having real joy opening a channel up, we inexplicably decide to do something different.

“A loose pass, a ball shut down, three defenders stood like statues, one runs in behind and scores.

“The marking on the second goal’s a disgrace. We’ve had three good chances, not scored any: they’ve had two chances and a free-kick from 40 yards which goes over and come in 2-0 up.