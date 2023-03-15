​Despite Saturday’s disappointing 2-1 away defeat to Nantwich Town, the City manager has, on the whole, been pleased with his team’s performances in recent weeks.

The early part of the campaign was wrecked by a bizarre number of injuries to key individuals which saw City teeter around the relegation zone in the NPL Premier Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a number of new signings such as Rudy Misambo, Pawel Zuk, Nathan Woodthorpe and Matthew Tweedley has certainly helped the team turn their fortunes around.

Pawel Zuk has extended his stay at Lancaster until the end of the season (photo :Phil Dawson)

And the return of a number of players from injury has also had a positive effect with the team now in a midtable spot, 10 points clear of the drop zone.

Prior to Saturday, they had won their previous three games and have recorded a five-match winning sequence in front of their own supporters at Giant Axe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will start to have half-an-eye on next season and trying to retain some of this group,” said Fell, who takes his team to relegation threatened Belper Town this weekend. "They have shown that when we get them fit and get them on the pitch, they are more than capable of being one of the top sides in this division.

"What having extra players and having that squad depth does for you is it makes things competitive. They all want to be involved.”

This week, Fell ensured that he will have both Tweedley and Zuk until the end of the season at least.

Both arrived at Giant Axe on loan deals with 18-year-old midfielder Tweedley signing from Bolton Wanderers of League One, while defender Zuk make the move from League Two Barrow. Those temporary deals have now been extended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the play-off maybe out of reach now, Fell has targeted an improvement on last season.