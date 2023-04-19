Lancaster City boss Mark Fell is excited for the future

​The Dolly Blues are currently in 12th spot in the table but play the team who are directly above them on Saturday.

While finishing midtable was certainly not the target for boss Mark Fell at the start of the season, he feels it will be an achievement considering where the team has come from.

At one point this season, the club flirted with the relegation zone as the squad struggled to cope with a significant number of injuries to key individuals.

Lancaster boss Mark Fell is excited about the potential of Jake Connelly

Fortunately, results have picked up squad in recent months with the squad having a much more settled look to it – and Fell is excited about what the future could hold.

"We are potentially going to finish in the same position as last year but with the way the season has been, it is a significantly higher achievement to do what we have done for me,” said Fell.

"You think about the 372 times we have not been able to pick a player due to injury; having seven contracted players but not on one occasion have they all been available; so it's been tough, tough financially on the club.

"Also we were trying to transition a new team as well. i think on the opening day of the season, we had eight debuts.

"So to come out in 11th or 12th is actually very good. The big difference for me is the team was probably just past it’s sell-by date and we knew we needed to change.