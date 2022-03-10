Lancaster City boss Mark Fell expects there to be changes both on and off the pitch at Giant axe next season

It has already been announced that Dolly Blues chairman Stuart Houghton is set to stand down at the end of the season.

And as far as playing matters are concerned, Fell admits this season has illustrated to him that his squad is in need of an overhaul if the club is to fulfil its aims of promotion to the National League North in the future.

Fell – who said his own position as manager could come under scrutiny under new ownership – has been disappointed by his team’s inconsistency.

Lancaster City boss Mark Fell

Admittedly, injuries and the loss of key individuals, who have sought pastures new, have not helped City’s cause this season and have part contributed to their current mid-table position in the NPL Premier Division.

“I think the squad will need an overhaul during the summer – that is clear,” said Fell.

“I have not actually spoken to players just yet about their futures. But there is no doubt that we have got players who are struggling because of age, injury, the intensity of the schedule.

"When I said last year that I wasn’t expecting Glenn Steel, David Norris and Matty Blinkhorn to play on, they all got the hump with me.

“They all brought the paper in on the Saturday and said, ‘What’s this?’

“Even if they do stay on next season, I think we will have to manage their workload .

“I have had meetings with the club this week and it wouldn’t surprise me if the club will need around eight new faces next season to get us where we want to be which is pushing on.

“There are lots of discussions to be had which will be the same at most clubs at this time of year. If you want to be successful, you have to be bang on with your planning but we have to be realistic in terms of what we can recruit and what we can afford to recruit.”

“We have got to make some decisions on players who haven’t reached the consistency that is needed but the question is what do we replace them with?

“These decisions will soon have to be made.”