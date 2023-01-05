The Dolly Blues boss was left frustrated on bank holiday Monday as his team had to settle for a point at Atherton Collieries after Dom Lawson’s second half equaliser.

It was a similar story the previous week on Boxing Day as City fell behind in the first half before rescuing a point in the second half.

On both occasions, Fell felt his side were arguably the better team but were unable to create enough opportunities to secure victory.

Lancaster City striker Dom Lawson, right, in action against Atherton Collieries (photo: Phil Dawson)

Looking back at the draw against Colls, Fell said: "They have not got out of their half for probably 70 minutes of the game.

"On chances created – that’s where it’s a lot more even because we had a lot of territory but didn’t create too many chances.

"With their first ball into the box, they have scored. We’ve made a mess of a clearance, not stopped the cross and not marked men in the middle of the pitch.

"You have got to do that in this league else you’re going to concede goals.

"For the amount of territory we had going up the hill, we didn’t do enough with the ball in the first half.

"In the second half, we did quite a lot with the ball but we needed to get around the sides.

"I am really disappointed because the reaction was good, we spent the vast majority of the second half in their half.”

One major positive for Fell was the performance and goal from striker Dom Lawson.

The summer signing from the West Lancashire League came on as a substitute against Brig on Boxing Day and made a difference.

He followed that up by being City’s standout player against Colls – and is a likely starter once more for this weekend’s visit of Stalybridge Celtic to Giant Axe.

"I thought the only person who looked like he was going to make a difference was Dom,” said Fell

"I thought he was great again, got his goal with a great finish.

"He was excellent when he came on against Bamber Bridge and got his chance on Monday.

"It’s going to be difficult to leave him out of the team now because he’s played so well.”

