Lancaster City boss holds talks with keeper's agent

The former England youth international had joined the club in January after being released by Wycombe Wanderers.

A one-time Manchester City youngster, Anderson impressed at Giant Axe in a season when the Dolly Blues were forced into fielding a number of different shot-stoppers.

Fell had said last month that a deadline was approaching for the 21-year-old to decide where his future lay – and has now revealed talks have taken place with the player’s camp.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Curtis Anderson's agent has held talks with Lancaster City boss Mark Fell (photo: Phil Dawson)

Speaking on Tuesday, the manager said: “I spoke to Curtis’ agent yesterday.

“We’re at the point where we’re able to put something on the table and we’re confident it will be considered.

“The first point to consider was whether he was going back to full-time football or not.

“If he wasn’t, then we had an opportunity to speak and it’s then whether we can get the deal done or not.

“I’m probably a bit more confident than I was a month ago because there’s a lot to be said for players playing regularly and enjoying their football.

“I’d like to think we could put him in the shop window to get back in the (Football) League.”

A decision will have to be made swiftly given players are due back in pre-season training towards the end of the month.

If Anderson was to turn down any terms offered, then alternatives are on the horizon – even if it would mean Fell perhaps going back on his word in terms of avoiding the loan market.

He explained: “We’ve got a few coming in to us in pre-season who have been released by higher clubs, so I think there will be five or six keepers to work with.

“I said we would be going without a loan keeper but we’ve been offered one who we’d find very difficult to turn down because of his experience, stature, and the club he’d be coming from.