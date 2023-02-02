​The Mariners – who benefit from substantial financial backing – are huge favourites to win the title this year.

They currently lead the way at the top by two points, but have a whopping four games in hand on second-placed Hyde United.

Managed by former Sunderland and England striker Kevin Phillips, Shields have lost just once at home all season in the league – winning 10 of 14 matches.

​Lancaster City boss Mark Fell (Photo: Tony North)

Dolly Blues boss Mark Fell is under no illusions as to the size of the task facing his men.

But believes his men are more than capable of upsetting the applecart.

After fighting back to earn a point against Radcliffe and then beating Matlock on Saturday, City are building momentum.

Plus the Dolly Blues’ victory over Shields last season is still very much fresh in the memory, while in 2019 they went to the 1st Cloud Arena and won 1-0 .

"There’s no question that they are an excellent side,” said Fell. “There’s no question that obviously they have got the biggest resources in the division.

"But I think we have seen that they have dropped points which means anybody has a chance of going there and getting something.

"That is what we will hold on to. We beat them last season and we have been up to their place and won in the last three or four years.

"We will enjoy the trip up there. You generally get well looked after and it’s a chance for our players to show what they can do in front of a big crowd.

"We can view it as bit of a free hit for us. Hyde have been up there and won and a couple of other teams have got draws there.

“It’s not an impossible task for us and you will probably need a little bit of luck on the day.

