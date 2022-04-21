Lancaster City boss acknowledges a 'disappointing end' to the season

The Dolly Blues will finish in 11th spot in the NPL Premier Division table at least, with the possibility of moving up one position should they win their final game of the season at Mickleover Sports this weekend and Morpeth Town lose.

Although finishing in a midtable spot is more than respectable for City, who have limited resources, Fell admits the campaign has been hugely testing for he and his men.

Despite having faint play-off hopes heading into the Easter weekend, City have only ever been rank outsiders to finish inside the top five.

Andy Teague goes up for an aerial duel surrounded by brig defenders (photo:Phil Dawson)

A number of variables have worked against them this season such as the loss of key members of his squad through injury and transfers to other clubs.

It has meant that the season has been hugely testing for Fell, who has ensured the club have remained well clear of relegation trouble.

Blighted by inconsistency for the vast majority of the campaign, City had hit some good form in recent weeks but defeats to Stalybridge Celtic on Saturday and Bamber Bridge on Monday extinguished any hopes of finishing close to the play-off positions.

"I am sure on paper it’s going to look like a decent season – top 10, top 11 finish, but it doesn’t feel that way,” Fell told the club website.

"It feels like a really disappointing end to the season. It feels like we could and should have been up there but we just didn’t quite pick up enough points in the marginal games.

"We let ourselves down a couple of times and suffered critically with injuries.

"What we have shown is that we don’t have the depth which is something to address in the summer.”

City were beaten by a goal from Isaac Sinclair – son of former England international and ex-Dolly Blues assistant Trevor – against Brig at Giant Axe on Monday.

Fell felt his side were unlucky to come away from the game pointless.

"I thought we had done all right,” he said. “There was nothing in it.