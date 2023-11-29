​​Lancaster City recorded their first win under interim boss Andrew Teague on Tuesday, when Whitby Town were beaten 2-1 at Giant Axe.

That's four points from two Northern Premier League games for club captain Teague, who stepped up after last week's departure of Mark Fell and his coaching staff.

Second-half goals from Jamie Mellen, sent off in the 2-2 home draw with Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday, and Dom Lawson lifted the Dolly Blues to 12th place and stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to five games ahead of this Saturday's visit to Matlock Town.

Dom Lawson scored Lancaster's winner against Whitby Town Photo: JOSHUA BRANDWOOD

Lancaster had the better of the first-half chances, going closest when Kyle Brownhill's cross was deflected against the bar and Lawson's follow-up effort rolled along the goal-line.

The hosts broke the deadlock on 58 minutes, when Whitby keeper Shane Bland couldn't claim man of the match Sam Bailey's corner and Mellen tapped in, though he was later forced off injured.

Lawson netted his fifth of the season five minutes later from Jake Connelly's low cross to seal victory, despite Brad Fewster pulling one back with five minutes left.

Fell had been in charge for over five years when the club announced his exit on Wednesday last week, also parting company with coaches Graham Lancashire, Craig Rutherford and Mark Thornley.

Chairman Andy Baker thanked them all in a club statement, saying: “Mark has had a great run as a manager of this club, providing stability in the league, securing a Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy win and overseeing a difficult period for the club during Covid.”

Baker said he is also looking ”to bring investment into the club and take us from strength to strength”. Fell stated on social media: “It is fair to say that unfortunately my relationship with the current chairman is beyond repair and therefore my position is untenable.”

Fell claimed that he had not been paid for over a year, that he recently turned down an offer from another club and that Lancaster had reneged on a new deal with him.

Teague paid tribute to Fell, telling the club's media team: “We've got a great group of players and that's all down to Felly, so we can only say a massive thank you.”