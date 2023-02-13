Lancaster City 2, FC United 0: ​Dolly Blues lift the gloom with victory over Red Rebels

Second half goals from Nico Evangelinos and Christian Sloan gave the Dolly Blues the points. It lifted them to 14th in the NPL Premier Division – three points above of the drop zone but with three games in hand.

The game started with FC United the brighter of the two sides. Sam Waller had to demonstrate his agility around the box with a number of lithe catches and then Dontal Gabidon burst past a man but dragged his effort wide of Waller’s goal.

David Norris nearly gave City the lead five minutes from half-time when a deflected cut-back from Evangelinos ricocheted wide off his leg.

Match action from Lancaster's win over FC United (photo: Phil Dawson)

Gabidon craeted a great chance for the visitors just after the break when he took the ball quickly to the by-line and squared a cross, only for the onrushing Luke Griffiths to put it wide.

In second half City switched to a back four as they looked to break the deadlock

They opened the scoring from a good old fashioned setpiece in the 63rd minute. Norris won it on the far side by the corner flag, and Sam Bailey naturally stepped up to deliver his third assist of the season.

He dinked a cross into the mix, out of which Evangelinos rose, arced and flicked his header into the far top corner.

After the goal, there was a brief riposte from the trailing team who came forward threateningly for a few moments but were repelled.

City doubled their advantage when Dom Lawson layed the ball off to Evangelinos who lofted the ball to the back post where Sloan met it with no mistake.

