Lancaster City 1 Stalybridge Celtic 1: Dolly Blues must settle for a point once more
With three low-scoring games already played between Lancaster City and Stalybridge Celtic this season, not many would have predicted goals galore when the two sides met once again at the weekend.
So it proved as Lancaster were held to a third consecutive 1-1 draw at Giant Axe.
Dom Lawson opened the scoring after 10 minutes played to give the hosts an early boost.
However, despite a subsequent good spell of play, they were pegged back by Chris Dagnall’s goal shortly before half-time.
Lawson was on hand early to put Lancaster ahead, set up by the imperious Niall Cowperthwaite whose shot was too hot to handle for Celtic’s goalkeeper Greg Hall.
The City striker pounced on the scramble and got the ball across the line, the referee confirming his second goal in consecutive games.
Lancaster had chances to double their advantage, notably through Nico Evangelinos who put a header just wide of the goal.
And the Dolly Blues were made to pay for those missed opportunities when the visitors equalised.
Theo Bailey-Jones’ delivered a perfectly-delivered cross to Dagnall who placed a header deftly past Sam Waller.
The winger nearly got a goal for himself shortly after, but Waller was on hand to prevent Celtic from taking the lead.
The second half saw both sides create chances but unable to find the breakthrough.
Waller again thwarted Bailey-Jones just after the break and did the same just over 10 minutes from time.
Hall then denied Brad Carsley with time running out, but it was Celtic who nearly stole all three points when substitute Tinashe Chakwana headed over the bar in added time.