Lancaster City 0, Whitby Town 1: Ten-man Dolly Blues sunk by early goal

An early goal in the fifth minute from Marcus Giles proved decisive although City were not helped when Niall Cowperthwaite was red carded for a late challenge just over 20 minutes later.

It was Jacob Hazel who created the goal, his pull-back allowed Giles the simplest of tasks of rolling the ball into the bottom corner.

The visitors had more chances to double their lead with Giles seeing one effort riled out for offside.

Niall Cowperthwaite was red carded (photo: Tony North)

City battled gamely for the majority of the match with 10 men and created opportunities with both Charlie Bailey and David Norris firing over.

Matthew Alexander kept City in the game in the second half with a fine save to deny Hazel.

Dolly Blues boss Mark Fell said: "I am bitterly disappointed," said Fell. "I thought we never got going first half.

"Take the sending off out of it, we didn't put much together and I thought they were a threat with the two forwards.

"They scored early after we switched off to a ball over the top but we have tried to work our way back into it.

"We started to have a bit of joy down the sides and then the sending off came.

"I am pleased with the way we rallied second half but you can't give teams a head start with the early goal and allowing the other team the opportunity to play 11 versus 10 for 70 minutes."