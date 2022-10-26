The stalemate meant the Dolly Blues remained a point behind their visitors and still in the relegation zone.

It was an entertaining start to the match, one that did not suggest the eventual blank scoreline.

Nico Evangelinos and Kyle Brownhill were both involved early on in the game as they tested Josh Mafari in Liversedge’s goal.

Lancaster City and Liversedge played out a goalless draw on Tuesday Picture: Phil Dawson

However, the visitors provided a taste of their potential as Jack Carr’s dangerous effort was blocked by Sam Bailey with keeper Sam Waller beaten.

Waller was called into action to deny Nathan Cartman, but City responded just before the break with two good chances of their own.

The retreating Jack Hardacre had to clear an effort off the line before Calen Gallagher-Allison sent a free header well over on the stroke of half-time.

City were, however, to see Brownhill limp off with injury, Henri Ogunby replacing someone who had been an ever-present for the club since joining in August.

After the interlude, Lancaster again had to rely on Burnley loanee Waller to keep the score even.

He made a handful of fantastic saves around the hour mark, using his reactions to deny Cartman before then proving equal to Casey Stewart’s effort.

In keeping with a fluctuating game, Lancaster had their opportunities to respond.

Ogunby only narrowly sent a volley wide of the post from inside the box before Dale Whitham came even closer with a similar strike as he hit the upright.

City were to be spurned in yet more frustrating fashion as Evangelinos came so close to securing three points for The Dollies.

They were awarded a free-kick just outside the box and Evangelinos’ effort hit the bar.

Neither side was able to produce anything more in the time that remained, meaning the game ended goalless with a point apiece.

City now turn their attention to the arrival of Gainsborough Trinity in the FA Trophy on Saturday.