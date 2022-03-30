Lancaster can put a dent in Buxton’s title challenge

The Dolly Blues face a daunting task when they head to Derbyshire to take on the NPL Premier Division leaders.

The Bucks have not lost a game since January 22 – a run stretching 11 games and including eight wins.

City have found some form themselves though, the win 1-0 win over Nantwich on Saturday was their fourth consecutive victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Rodwell-Grants makes a nuisance of himself against Nantwich Town (photo:Phil Dawson)

Fell’s men will also draw strength from being the first team to beat Buxton in the league this season back In November.

"I am just setting our lads little challenges,” said Fell. “Nantwich hadn’t conceded a goal in six games so that was the challenge go and score against Nantwich.

"We were the first team to beat Buxton, we have beaten third-placed Matlock, second-placed South Shields this season.

"Buxton are top of the league, they are not losing games at the minute but if anyone is going to beat them then I think it’s going to be us."

Fell will be renewing acquaintances with old rival in the shape of Buxton boss Steve Cunningham.

He was manager of Colne when the City boss was in charge of neighbours Nelson.

"Me and Steve go back a long way,” said Fell. "There’s been a big rivalry between us for a lot of years.

"I think they have pretty much got a blank cheque book and they can go out and buy pretty much who they want to buy at this level.

"They have just brought in Sean Newton from York. They have got Jamie Ward who was playing in the Championship a couple of years ago.

“They are a top side but they are the sort of side that we will raise our game for and we will have a chance going there.

Fell has bolstered his squad by re-signing striker Brad Carsley for the final run-in

The centre forward has re-joined the club on a duel registration from Charnock Richard, who he left City for in the summer of 2020.

Although he won’t be available for this weekend’s trip to Buxton, Carsley will come into the reckoning for the final four games of the season as the Greens’ league campaign finishes on Saturday.

"We know that we have got another option coming in with Brad,” said Fell.