Lancashire Schools' Football Association backed by local business

The team, managed by Andy Clitheroe, beat Hampshire Schools in the ESFA National Champions Cup final at Stoke City's bet365 Stadium in May, then added the Northern Counties’ Cup, beating Durham Schools in the final.

The Lancashire Schools' FA is a voluntary led organisation and until several years ago, was supported by the Football Association.

However, funding to support County Schools' Associations from the FA ceased several years ago.

Lancashire Schools' Under-16 Boys after their Champions Cup final win at bet365 Stadium in May

But local businessman Matthew Wood of MJW Mortgage Advice, located in Preston, responded to a request for local businesses in Lancashire to provide financial support to enable the work of Lancashire Schools' FA to continue.

He said: ‘It’s an honour to be able to sponsor Lancashire Schools' FA and be a part of the continued opportunities for pupils across Lancashire.

"School sport develops pupils and provides opportunities that may not be readily available in their life. I look forward to working with Andy and the Lancashire committee over the next few years."

Under-16s manager Clitheroe is delighted by the support from MJW Mortgage Advice to back up last season's success.

He said: "I’ve been involved in County football for 17 years and to win the National Trophy is a momentous occasion for our county. I’m so proud of the players and the way they have conducted themselves this year."

Players are nominated from across the county and more than 150 players were initially nominated for the trials in July 2021 for the Under-16s.

Following the trial and friendly matches against Burscough, Blackpool, Chorley, Fleetwood Town, Morecambe and Preston North End, Clitheroe, Phil Eastwood and Gareth Gray were able to select a very strong squad which delivered their double success.

In the National final against Hampshire, in a 3-1 win, goals from Harley Lawton (Burnley Schools’ FA), Dominic Richmond (Preston Schools’ FA) and Callum Havard (Chorley Schools FA) delivered an historic win.