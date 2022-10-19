Both clubs meet at Bloomfield Road in the EFL Championship at 12.30pm on Saturday (October 22).

Lancashire Police have subsequently issued pre-match advice to all supporters, including information about changes to access routes and areas designated for away fans only.

Officers will be providing support on the day to ensure changes to routes into the stadium are managed and signposted effectively.

What are the changes?

The South East corner of the stadium will be the entry point for PNE fans attending the match, with a cordon in place at the junction of Bloomfield Road and Central Drive.

Home fans are asked to avoid this area and follow the signage to alternative routes.

Home fans accessing the South stand will need to take a short detour on Seymour Road and Maudland Road.

Is Maudland Road a dead end?

No, Maudland Road is not a dead end.

If you walk down Maudland Road to get to Seymour Road there are alley gates at the bottom.

Map of routes (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Lancashire Police said they will be open and they are “happy [they] can get all fans through there.”

What about those with mobility issues?

If you are a fan with mobility issues, police said they would not expect you to walk around the stadium.

Instead, approach a police officer and/or a steward at the road closure, which is Bloomfield and Central Drive.

Explain that you are a home fan and that you need to get through, and you will be safely escorted.

Will away fans be held back after the match?

Lancashire Police said this was something that was being considered and that it had been done at previous fixtures, but, at the time of publication, it was their intention to get both sets of fans out of the ground as quickly and as safely as possible.

That is why they have made slight changes to the access and exit routes.

What have Lancashire Police said?

Supt Chris Hardy, of Blackpool Police, said: “I know many fans will now be excited for another local derby against our neighbours from the other end of the M55, as we welcome Preston North End to Bloomfield Road.

“We wanted to be on the front foot with making sure fans are informed and aware of the changes and diversions that they may experience on the day, to ensure the smooth running of the policing operation and to ensure the safety of all supporters attending.

“After consulting with local fan groups, including Blackpool Supporters Association, Blackpool Supporters Trust, The Muckers and the Blackpool Supporters Liaison Officer, we’ve agreed some minor diversions we believe will be least impactive to supporters.

“Given the minor diversion routes and the increased stewarding, we’re asking that fans arrive slightly earlier than their usual match-day routine.