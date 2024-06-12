​Lancashire lad Adam Wharton can be England’s Messi at Euros, says his former schoolteacher

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​England’s brightest new star Adam Wharton has the ability and temperament to become the star of Euro 2024.

​That is the view of his former schoolteacher Charlie Jackson who helped harness the 20-year-old’s prodigious talent from a very young age at Moorland School, in Clitheroe.

Hailing from Salesbury, Wharton was, perhaps, the surprise inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s squad for this summer’s tournament in Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A relative unknown six months ago, Wharton’s stock has risen over the second half of last season when he made the switch from hometown club and championship outfit Blackburn Rovers to Crystal Palace of the Premier League, in January, for a reputed £22m fee.

Adam Wharton in action for England against Bosnia-Herzegovina at St James' Park (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

He went on to feature prominently for the Eagles – his cultured style in the central midfielder catching the eye of Southgate.

The international friendly fixture against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park earlier this month was the moment when Wharton made his debut for the Three Lions.

It may come as a surprise to many people if the ex-Moorland pupil gets the nod for England in their opening match of the tournament against Serbia on Sunday, but for Jackson it will not be a shock if he takes the tournament by storm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Adam attended Moorland from 2016 to 2020 – so Year 7 to Year 11,” said Jackson. “He was a pivotal member of our teams which won three small-school national titles.

Adam Wharton, front row third from the left, when he was a junior player at Moorland School

"As soon as we saw him play in Year 7, we knew there was something special about him.

"He was a very small kid, but academically he was a very bright, clever boy.

"He just saw things more than what others see on a football pitch. His passing ability and range of passing was and is sublime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I remember at a prizegiving once saying that this kid could be as good as Messi and everybody sort of scoffed.

Adam Wharton, front row far right, at Moorland School

"His rise over the last few months is incredible. I expected him to get picked for England, he could have been picked last year when he was at Rovers, he is that good.