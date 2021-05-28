Lancashire FA will live stream cup ties next season

The three-year deal with Joymo – a leading live streaming service for athletes, teams and sports at all levels – will start in August and cover live streams of all 19 of Lancashire FA’s County Cup competitions across senior and junior men’s and women’s football.

Joymo’s live video streaming platform enables athletes, teams and sports to broadcast their matches and events directly to fans.

Content creators can charge supporters per game, competition or event or offer longer-term ‘season ticket’ passes, with revenues being channelled back to them.

Games will be available online

Supporters will now able to watch matches online, live or on demand.

David Chell, head of commercial and operations at the Lancashire FA, said: “The whole team at the Lancashire FA is hugely excited by the opportunity that Joymo provides to us and teams across the County.