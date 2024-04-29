Lancashire Challenge Trophy final may signal the end of Jamie Milligan’s Bamber Bridge reign - Brig face Colne on Tuesday night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Brig take on North West Counties Premier Division outfit Colne at the County Ground in Leyland.

It is an opportunity for the club to end what has been, at times, a difficult season with some silverware.

While focused on winning the prestigious trophy, Milligan admitted that some big conversations will need to be had between himself and the Board in the summer.

​Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan’s future as manager is uncertain (photo: Ruth Hornby)

His team ended their league campaign on Saturday with a 4-0 loss to Basford United.

It means they have finished the season in 16th position in the NPL Premier Division table – a far cry from the previous campaign when Brig reached the play-off final before losing narrowly 1-0 to Warrington Town.

Losing a number of key individuals from that campaign last summer have contributed to the relatively poor results this season.

And the unusually poor state of the pitch at Irongate has hindered the team especially as Milligan’s recruitment drive was geared towards signing players who like to play football on a good playing surface.

Milligan, who is out of contract this summer but is open to continuing, said: “It’s been a real up and down season. We have had some brilliant results, some awful results – it’s just the way the season has gone.

"We have drawn too many games and at home, the pitch has absolutely killed us .

"I have recruited good footballers who play a certain way but when the pitch is like that, it just kills everything I am trying to do.

"If the pitch does not get sorted then I won’t be here next season. That’s just the way I am as a manager and the way I want to play .

"If I am here, I am here, if I am not, I am not. My contract runs out in a couple of weeks so we’ll see what happens.

"Nobody has spoken to me about staying on so if I am leaving, it will be nice to finish off with a win in the final.

"It will be nice for the lads because they have given me everything in what has been a tough season.”