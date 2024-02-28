​Lacklustre Magpies second best to promotion rivals Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​After a fast-paced start, the hosts got themselves off to the best possible start as Morgan Roberts reacted first to get on the end of Connor Hall’s initial effort to slam home into the roof of the net.

Following the opening goal, attacking action was few and far between from both sides through to the final 10 minutes of the first half where Chorley began to push with intent albeit without creating any real chances of note.

Brackley very nearly doubled their lead in stoppage time having broken away quickly on the counter attack in numbers, but Roberts couldn’t get on the end of Hall’s low cross at the back post.

Chorley boss Andy Preece and his assistant Chris Anderson (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Gavin Cowan’s side came out after the restart as they started the match, two quick corners but Dearnley claimed both comfortably.

Chorley again had another spell of possession with 20-minutes to go that almost lead to an equaliser, Frankie Maguire firing into the side-netting with a wicked low shot from 18-yards.

Hall very nearly came back to haunt his former side with a spectacular diving header that struck the post from George Carline’s cross from the right.

To their credit, Chorley threw the kitchen sink at it in the final minutes but it was to be the hosts who had the last chance of the match, Danny Newton breaking free to beat Harvey Smith and find a route to goal but by trying to place his effort into the corner, it went just wide.