Derek Adams believes Morecambe’s lack of midweek matches before the end of the season will be a benefit in their bid to beat the drop.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday’s game against Barrow AFC begins the Shrimps’ final 10 matches of the campaign as they bid to escape from the League Two relegation places.

All bar three are on Saturdays, with the only exceptions being their final Tuesday night match against Cheltenham Town (April 1) and the Easter meetings with Bromley and Salford City (April 18 and 21 respectively).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A week between most of the matches gives the manager more time on the training ground, as well as eases the burden on a squad missing key players through injuries.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Adams said: “It will help all teams to be honest, but it will certainly help us.

“That’s a lot of travelling but when you get to this stage of the season, it tends to be less hectic, the grass is coming back onto the pitches and it’s better for everyone concerned.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe head into tomorrow’s match having taken three points from the last 15.

Adams believes that return doesn’t do justice to their recent displays, as well as highlighting how closely-fought the division is.

He added: “You only have to look at the form table over the last 10 games.

“We’ve taken nine points, a point less than Walsall, the same as Carlisle and two more than Tranmere – which shows you how tight it is.”