King's Lynn Town 1 Chorley 0: Magpies thwarted by heroics from keeper

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Both sides struggled to get a real foothold in the game for much of the opening half, Justin Johnson proving a real handful for the hosts' defence on more than one occasion albeit without troubling Jones in goal.

The Magpies had a big shout for handball inside the box waved away before the break, which was then followed by Lynn having the ball in the net only to be flagged for offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preece's side were dealt a killer blow soon after the restart however, Callan-McFadden’s header at the near post giving Lynn the lead on 49 minutes.

Jack Sampson’s spot-kick (David Airey/dia_images)

A turning point in the game then followed just before the hour mark, Frankie Maguire clipped inside the box to give the referee no option but to point to the spot. Jack Sampson then stepped up from 12 yards only to see his penalty saved down low by Jones before the goalkeeper then denied Johnson on the follow-up.

Chorley continued to push tirelessly in search of an equaliser as the clock ticked on, Jones again called into action to deny Johnson once more with a terrific stop before subsequently first denying David Moyo's header then Carlton Ubaezuonu with a fingertip save that looked all but set to nestle in the far-corner, leaving the Magpies in fourth place with only two games remaining in the regular season.