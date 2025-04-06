King's Lynn Town 0 Chorley 0: Magpies keep hosts at arm's length in play-off race

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chorley left King’s Lynn Town frustrated as Andy Preece’s side put the brakes on the Linnets’ own play-off push.

The Magpies remain two points ahead of Lynn in fourth place, with the hosts just outside the play-off spots in eighth place in the National League North.

Chorley started the game on the front foot and looked to take the game to Adam Lakeland’s side.

Lynn slowly but surely began to settle but on-loan midfielder Cody Johnson was forced into a last-ditch challenge to deny Tom Carr a route to goal.

Goalmouth action from the Magpies goalless draw (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Preece’s side continued to push for the opening goal and moments later Mark Ellis struck the post with a tame header from an Adam Blakeman corner that caught the hosts napping.

Johnson was once again on hand to this time deny George Horbury on the break in a game where chances were at a premium.

Both sides came out with an attacking impetus after the restart but again, neither goalkeeper was really tested in truth.

Chorley had half-chances fall to Kole Hall, Horbury and Calveley which gave the visitors encouragement to go and get the winning goal in the latter stages.

Lynn’s best chance of the match fell to former Southport midfielder, Josh Hmami, who struck an effort towards the far-corner which was expertly tipped away by Matt Urwin, his first real save of the match.

Both sides continued to defend well right to the final whistle to see the points shared.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Leckie, Ellis, Wilson, Blakeman, Clarke, Calveley, Horbury, Carr (Whitehouse 62), Hall (Touray 93). Subs (not used): Nolan, Senior, Moore.