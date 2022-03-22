Kidderminster clash is crucial to Chorley's play-off ambitions

Jacob Blyth competes for the ball against Blyth Spartans (photo:Stefan Willoughby)

The Magpies remain in a strong position in the National League North, sitting in fifth spot with a six-point cushion over eight-placed Boston United, who are one place outside the play-offs.

However. they were beaten on Saturday 1-0 by lowly Blyth Spartans at Victory Park and Vermiglio has warned his men that a poor run of results over the final 10 games could put their promotion bid in jeopardy.

Chorley have lost three of their past five games, a run which has been tempered by the fact that they have also picked up two wins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Vermiglio would like to see his men pick up their performance levels, which he believes has dropped in recent weeks, starting with this evening’s trip to third-placed Kidderminster.

"It wasn’t a great performance on Saturday, let’s be honest,” said Vermiglio.

"The lads looked jaded, out of ideas. I can’t point at any of the players and say that they have not given their all for the shirt because they have but Saturday was not been good enough.

"With respect, in the games against teams which we should be beating like Blyth or Farsley and other teams who are down there, we haven’t done enough. We need to be much better tonight to get something out of that game.”

Kidderminster moved nine points ahead of Chorley in third place and if Vermiglio’s men have any designs of finishing ahead of them then they have to win this evening.

"It will be a totally different game against Kiddy,” said Vermiglio, whose side travel to Kettering Town at the weekend.

“You’re coming up against a side who move the ball really well and play with wingers. It will be a totally different game tactically than to the one on Saturday.”

Vermiglio is still likely to be without Harvey Smith and Adam Henley.

Elsewhere, Southport are away to Darlington and AFC Fylde visit Spennymoor Town.

Lancaster City host Morpeth Town in the NPL Premier Division, while Clitheroe travel to Marine in the West Division.