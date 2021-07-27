Kendal Town 1 Morecambe 4: A satisfying night's work for the Shrimps

The Shrimps ran out 4-1 winners at Kendal Town on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s final warm-up match with Blackpool at the Mazuma Stadium.

Jonah Ayunga netted twice for Morecambe, while Adam Phillips and academy youngster Adam Mayor completed the scoring.

Speaking to the club website afterwards, Robinson said: “It’s just more minutes in legs. We had a mixture of young kids, especially at the end, and they stood up well to the physical challenge.

Jonah Ayunga scored twice for Morecambe at Kendal Town Picture: Morecambe FC

“First half was good. Adam (Phillips) needed minutes in his legs, he’s not played anything in pre-season at all, so it’s another step closer.

“Jonah got more minutes and a couple of goals, as did Adam, so there’s some good performances.

“Tactically, there’s some things the newer boys will work on and continue to work on, which is always the case when you bring in new boys.

“It’s been a good exercise tonight. We’ve got minutes in it, we’ve had youth boys mixing it with the older boys and bringing their standards up as well so, all in all, a good evening.”

Ayunga opened the scoring in the 13th minute, netting from the penalty spot after being brought down.

He was denied a second goal by a fine save from Kendal keeper Morgan Bacon, who also thwarted Greg Leigh.

However, he was unable to prevent Phillips from making it 2-0 just past the half-hour, the Burnley loanee slotting home from Shane McLoughlin’s through ball.

It was 3-0 seven minutes before the break when Leigh crossed and Ayunga headed beyond the keeper.

Goal number four arrived on the hour when Mayor collected a long ball and found the corner of the Kendal goal.

Kendal had fielded a number of trialists on the night and one of them pulled a goal back late on, netting at the second attempt after a good initial save from Jokull Andresson.

Robinson added: “It was a strange first 10 minutes bcause we had new boys up front and a young boy up front.

“We had Jonah up front, it’s probably the first time I’ve played Freddie (Price) in his right position just because of numbers and it was a little bit disjointed in the first 10 minutes.

“We spoke to them. When you put the right press on then it works well and we will continue to work on it - we’re still at the start of something, building something, and there’s a lot of hard work ahead.”

Morecambe: Andresson, Mellor (Barrett 70), Mensah, Pye, Leigh (Connolly 58), Mayor (Chiduku 70), Phillips (Rooney 58), Jones, McLoughlin, Price, Ayunga (Sample 58).