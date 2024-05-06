Kashif Jamil's early blitz with the ball is in vain for struggling Vernons in Palace Shield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

However, they had the visitors in all sorts of trouble early on at 24-5 with Kashif Jamil picking up four wickets.

Tom Parkinson’s big-hitting 34, including three sixes, proved crucial as Carnforth were eventually able to post a score of 120 despite two wickets apiece from Jacob Holland and Ian Dunn.

In reply, Vernons folded to 68 all out inside 30 overs. The damage was done by Dylan Conroy (5-42) and James Parkinson who returned extraordinary figures of 4-4.

Eccleston were sunk by Lancaster in a low-scoring game at Lune Road.

The visitors were put into bat but were bowled out for 84 with Curtley Louw taking 5-28.

The home side did not have things all their own way in replay as they lost seven wickets but Dan Woods knock of 27 proved key for them. Penwortham are still looking for their first win after a six-wicket loss to Rufford at Cousins Lane.

Richard Lyon (4-30) and Craig Brookfield (4-31) were among the wickets as the hosts dismissed Pen for 109. In reply, Jack Collimore hit a fine 62 as Rufford eased to victory.

James Eccles’s four wickets for Torrisholme were in vain as they slipped to an 11-run loss at Penrith, who had Donovan Zealand’s four wickets to thank.