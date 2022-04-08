Jon Ustabasi can fire the Magpies to the play-offs in National League North

That is the view of boss Jamie Vermiglio after watching pace ace score both of the Magpies’ goals in their 2-1 win over the Pilgrims at Victory Park on Tuesday night.

The former Bursaspor ace can have supporters on the edge of their seat with his exciting style of play.

However, before Tuesday Ustabasi had only scored four goals in 32 appearances this season.

Jon Ustabasi scores Chorley's opener against Boston United (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

But he certainly showed that he’s capable of finding the back of the net on a more regular basis against Boston.

Twice he showed great pace to get himself in great positions before finding the calm and composure to finish which ultimately secured all three points for the Magpies.

"Jon Ustabasi on the left was immense,” said Vermiglio. “Every time he got the ball, he was able to turn and cause them that many problems that they had to stand off him so as a result he got even more space to turn and run at them.

"He was outstanding and I think the only criticism of Bashi since he’s been with us is that little bit of composure because he could and should be getting doubles figures.

"On Tuesday, he showed his composure in front of goal and also showed his desire and hunger. He’s such a hard-working player.”

The win coupled with the 2-0 victory over Guiseley at the weekend has strengthened Chorley’s grip of a play-off position.

In fifth spot, they have an eight-point cushion over the chasing pack and indeed have designs on overhauling Kidderminster who are now just four points and a place above them in the table.

This weekend, they head to Bradford Park Avenue who are below midtable but are in decent form having won two and drawn of their last four games.

"Bradford are as good as anyone in the league on their day,” said Vermiglio. "I think their manager Mark Bower will be disappointed with their form for most of this season but they are able to compete against the top sides and pick up points.”