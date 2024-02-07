Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mixed reports have emerged over Jon Dahl Tomasson's future at Preston North End's Lancashire rivals, Blackburn Rovers.

Craig Hope - North East football correspondent for the Daily Mail believes that Tomasson's departure from Ewood Park is imminent. He said, in a post published on X - formerly known as Twitter - "Understand Jon Dahl Tomasson is set to leave Blackburn Rovers. More to follow."

It was reported by the Daily Mail that the Dane had said his goodbyes to players, after meetings took place on Wednesday. Tomasson has been in the role for 20 months. In response to those rumours though, Elliott Jackson, the Rovers reporter for the Lancashire Telegraph wrote on X: "Rovers insist Jon Dahl Tomasson hasn’t been sacked or resigned."

North End and Blackburn meet at Deepdale next Saturday (February 17) and it will be interesting to see whether Tomasson will still be in charge for that clash. A full allocation of 5,656 tickets have been given to away supporters and that could see the Bill Shanky Kop filled, making for a well attended fixture.

Blackburn have won just once in their last 11 league matches and are currently on an eight game winless run. It was hoped that Blackburn could sign Duncan McGuire on deadline day, but his move from Orlando City has been cast into doubt due to an administration error.