John Smith's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: Hecky saw the problem and changed the system

​It was a great relief to end our six-match winless league run with this important 2-1 win over Portsmouth who, backed by a large, raucous away following, were making their first visit to Deepdale since 2013.

Pompey had also not won here in 10 attempts since a 5-0 win way back in February 1973 when The Sweet topped the charts with ‘Blockbuster’.

They began well though and were the livelier of the two sides in what was a largely forgettable first half which, had it been a film, would have been more of a box office failure than a blockbuster.

We never forced the Pompey keeper into making a single save and looked so toothless up front that even the tooth fairy would not have had to worry about parting with any of her money, as there would be no teeth left under the pillow.

Sam Greenwood's sending off was harsh in my opinion (photo: Shaun Brooks/CameraSport)

In a bid to bring the game back to life manager Paul Heckingbottom performed his version of ‘The Resurrection Shuffle’ in the form of a quadruple substitution.

In my opinion the sign of a good manager is seeing the problem and then changing the system to resolve the issue, and I thought that these changes were instrumental in putting us more on the front foot in what was a far better second half.

Our opening goal, which was also his first for the club, was scored by my man of the match Ryan Porteous.

I have been impressed by the no-nonsense style defending of the Watford loanee, who has settled in well since his arrival in January and looks very much at home in the heart of our defence.

Like his namesake Porthos in the story of the Three Musketeers, he possesses a great physical strength and size and I personally think he epitomises the ‘All for One and One for All’ attitude which, as a fan, you like to see from your players on the pitch.

Not far behind Porteous for my award was Stefan Thordarson who I think is fast becoming a stand-out player of class and quality.

The way the Icelandic international latched on to a through pass and took the ball around the keeper for our winning goal was as cool as one of the many glaciers in his native country. If this goal had been scored by a Premier League player it would undoubtedly of had all the pundits drooling.

On another day we might have drawn or even lost this hard-fought encounter but three points is three points and not to be sniffed at.

There were a couple of negatives though, the first being how we let Pompey back into the game by once again switching off from a corner and not dealing with a high ball in the box.

The second was the dismissal of Sam Greenwood late on in the game which I thought was very harsh, as it was hardly a forearm smash of Rafael Nadal proportions.

However it was an illustration of why I think we must cut down on the number of needless fouls we give away as this often puts us under a bit of unnecessary pressure.