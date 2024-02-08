Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

His exit comes 24 hours after he was charged by the Football Association with what it termed as ‘misconduct in relation to betting’.

A former Shrimps player, McMahon was named as assistant to Derek Adams in 2019 before helping them into League One via promotion play-off final victory two years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He retained that role after Adams’ departure for Bradford City, only to eventually leave the club in December 2021.

John McMahon (left) has departed Morecambe Picture: Ian Lyon

Adams’ return after Stephen Robinson’s departure in February 2022 saw McMahon back for another stint in the assistant’s role, which continued when Ged Brannan took over as manager last November.

Morecambe co-chairman Rod Taylor said: “John has played a great part in our club’s history, both as a player and in his various coaching roles, over a prolonged period.

“We will never forget the highs of that day at Wembley and the experiences of competing in League One, which John has been an integral part of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has also played his part in bringing through young players to the first-team environment, such as Carlos Mendes Gomes and Adam Mayor, and has been a consistent support to the manager and staff alike.

“We wish John the very best, he’s a top individual and we thank him for all he has done at the club.”