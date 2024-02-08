John McMahon steps down as Morecambe assistant manager
His exit comes 24 hours after he was charged by the Football Association with what it termed as ‘misconduct in relation to betting’.
A former Shrimps player, McMahon was named as assistant to Derek Adams in 2019 before helping them into League One via promotion play-off final victory two years later.
He retained that role after Adams’ departure for Bradford City, only to eventually leave the club in December 2021.
Adams’ return after Stephen Robinson’s departure in February 2022 saw McMahon back for another stint in the assistant’s role, which continued when Ged Brannan took over as manager last November.
Morecambe co-chairman Rod Taylor said: “John has played a great part in our club’s history, both as a player and in his various coaching roles, over a prolonged period.
“We will never forget the highs of that day at Wembley and the experiences of competing in League One, which John has been an integral part of.
“He has also played his part in bringing through young players to the first-team environment, such as Carlos Mendes Gomes and Adam Mayor, and has been a consistent support to the manager and staff alike.
“We wish John the very best, he’s a top individual and we thank him for all he has done at the club.”
A club statement added: “Everybody at Morecambe FC would like to place on record our thanks to John for all his efforts during his time with the Shrimps.”