Jim Bentley calls on Morecambe players to tighten up at the back after Swindon Town defeat

Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley said his side need to get back to basics defensively after they conceded three goals for the second league game in a row.

Speaking after the 3-1 defeat to Swindon he said: “They had three entries into our box in the first 30 minutes and they scored three goals which was disappointing.

“Their first goal had a huge slice of luck with a rebound that fell perfectly for Eoin Doyle, who is a quality striker at this level, and that gave them the momentum.

“They are a good side and the crowd got right behind them and it was always going to be difficult after that.

“But we did really well to get back in the game with a fantastic strike from Lewis Alessandra after good work from John O’Sullivan and then we had a chance to take the lead when their keeper was forced into a good save.

“But then they got ahead again and the momentum swung again and they got a third and we couldn’t get the second goal we needed to put then back under pressure.

“Some of our football was great at times with some good build-up play and we had a few half-chances with Ritchie Sutton heading over from a corner when I thought he was going to score and Steven Old almost getting onto the end of a great cross.

“We kept going; it was a hard-working, honest performance and we tried to play football so there were some positives but the negatives were that we conceded three again and we need to look to do all we can to put that right by whatever means we can.”