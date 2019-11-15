Jamie Vermiglio says Chorley CAN survive in National League

Chorley have not reached the stage where miracles are needed to get out of the predicament they currently find themselves in.

That is the view of manager Jamie Vermiglio, who believes his men can still haul themselves out of the relegation zone in the National League.

The Magpies currently prop up the table having won just once in the league all season, and are currently eight points away from safety.

To the outsider looking in, Chorley appear to be staring down the barrel of the drop – even at this early stage.

However, Vermiglio believes things can change at the bottom in a matter of a few games.

“When you’re near the top of the league and you drop a game or two, you can drop down a few positions,” he said.

“But when you are down at the bottom, the teams around you are not picking up points either.

“So when you do manage to accumulate some points, quite quickly you can move.

“There is a real difference in terms of the value of points, certainly in the bottom six or seven.

“There is some scope there. I know we are languishing near the bottom – it is tough, it is tough for the supporters – but there is still hope.”

This weekend’s opponents Chesterfield are a case in point. The Spireities were struggling near the foot of the table but have pulled themselves up to 18th in table after winning four and drawing two of their last seven games.

“They didn’t start the season particularly well,” he said.

“But they have started to pick up recently. I think they have got five wins now and that just goes to show.

“They were near the bottom – I know we are talking about Chesterfield, who are a very well established club – but they were near the bottom.

“They are doing all right now – they are looking quite comfortable.

“They have got themselves a little buffer and I still believe that we can do the same.

“We keep saying to the lads that we have got to play all these teams again.

“All those teams that we came close to and we came off the pitch thinking we should have got something out of it, we can play them again and things can turn around quickly.”

Despite Chesterfield’s current lowly position, they are arguably the biggest club in English football’s non-league pyramid.

It was not too long ago that they were battling for promotion to the Championship.

“We are looking forward to the game this weekend – going to a big club like Chesterfield,” he said. “It’s a lovely stadium to go to – a nice playing surface. They play decent football.

“They have a few players who we are familiar with so hopefully it should be a good game.”