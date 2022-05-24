Jamie Vermiglio has resigned as Chorley manager to seek a fresh challenge

The Magpies manager has decided to seek a fresh challenge after spending four years in his role at Victory Park after taking over from Matt Jansen.

Over his tenure, he guided the club to promotion to the National League, via the play-offs, before relegation ensued in aCovid-19-hit following season.

During the 2020-21 campaign, the Magpies went on a remarkable run to the fourth round of the FA Cup where they defeated Football League opposition, in the shape of Wigan Athletic, Peterborough United and Derby County before losing 1-0 to Premier League Wolves at Victory Park.

Jamie Vermiglio has quit as Chorley manager

This season has been another successful campaign with the boys in black and white reaching the play-offs before bowing out 2-1 away to York City in the eliminator match.

Vermiglio is a stalwart of the club having served for many years as a player, making 165 appearances as a midfielder before becoming assistant manager and subsequently manager.

He told the club’s website: “I would like to thank Ken Wright (chairman and co-owner) and Graham Watkinson (co-owner) for the opportunities they have provided for me at Chorley.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as a player, coach, assistant manager and manager. Managing the club has been, without doubt, the highlight of my footballing career to date – one that has been such a privilege and an honour.

“I feel that I have always been fully invested in the life of the club, represented it with honesty and integrity and I have given everything I possibly could to play my part in making the club as successful as it has been in recent years.

“From helping to set up the first ‘soccer school’ and youth academy, as well as being a part of the introduction of the education programme. Of course, it’s all been topped off by being the first team manager, gaining promotion to the National League and helping the club to make history with our FA Cup run last season.

“Over time I’ve established really strong relationships with lots of people, including the very loyal supporters, some of whom I would consider friends for life. I am sincerely grateful for all the support you have shown me and the players, particularly during the most testing of times. The volunteers who give up so much of their time to the club have always been amazing to me, showing me what it means to represent the wonderful club – I appreciate them – they are the heartbeat of the club.

“I feel that I am leaving the club during a period of stability and consistency. The recent FA cup success, coupled with another season of play off achievement and of course, with fantastic players and staff in place.

“I have always and will always, love the football club. It is in my heart and has touched my life as well as the lives of my family, friends and even school community. I will be forever grateful for the memories the club has given me.

“Now I feel it is the right time for me to move on, to embark on my next challenge as a manager and try something new. I want to continue to learn new things, work with different people, in a different setting and with a different set of challenges. I thank Ken and Graham for understanding my decision and for allowing me take up a fresh challenge.”