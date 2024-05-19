Jamie Milligan to remain as Bamber Bridge manager
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brig announced the news this weekend to end speculation that the former Everton, Blackpool and Fleetwood Town midfielder would leave the club
On confirming the extension, club chairman Brian Ginty said: “As a club we are pleased to be able to offer Jamie an extension to his contract.
"The 2023/24 season has been challenging, but we have every faith that he and his backroom staff can rebuild over the summer to make a meaningful challenge in the NPL Premier Division in the 2024/25 season”.
Milligan guided the club to the play-off final the season before last where they narrowly missed out on promotion to the National League North after losing 1-0 to Warrington Town.
This season has been challenging not helped by the loss of a number of key players last summer.
Brig flirted with relegation at times before finishing comfortably above the drop zone and they were beaten 5-2 by North West Counties outfit Colne in the final of the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy.