​Jamie Milligan to remain as Bamber Bridge manager

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Jamie Milligan has signed a new contract to remain as Bamber Bridge boss.

Brig announced the news this weekend to end speculation that the former Everton, Blackpool and Fleetwood Town midfielder would leave the club

On confirming the extension, club chairman Brian Ginty said: “As a club we are pleased to be able to offer Jamie an extension to his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The 2023/24 season has been challenging, but we have every faith that he and his backroom staff can rebuild over the summer to make a meaningful challenge in the NPL Premier Division in the 2024/25 season”.

Jamie Milligan (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Milligan guided the club to the play-off final the season before last where they narrowly missed out on promotion to the National League North after losing 1-0 to Warrington Town.

This season has been challenging not helped by the loss of a number of key players last summer.