Jamie Milligan is named new Bamber Bridge manager

Bamber Bridge have announced that Jamie Milligan has been appointed to the post of first team manager following the departure last week of Joey Collins.

The 39 year old former Blackpool, Fleetwood and Everton midfielder has accepted the post with immediate effect.

Milligan is a very familiar face to the Irongate faithful having spent a number of seasons at Brig as a player and coach, including being part of the promotion winning side of 2017/18. He also scored the opening goal for Brig in the 2-1 victory over Grantham Town in the 2017 League Cup final.

Joining Jamie in the dugout will be another former Blackpool defender, John Hills. In addition to Blackpool, Hills had spells with Fleetwood and AFC Fylde, where he was later a member of the coaching staff. Most recently as caretaker boss following the departure of Dave Challinor.

The first game for the new management team will be this Saturday when Brig head to the east coast to face Whitby Town in the league.