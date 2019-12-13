Jamie Milligan delighted to be handed Bamber Bridge hotseat

Fiercely ambitious Jamie Milligan could not contain his delight after finally landing the Bamber Bridge manager’s job this week.

The 39-year-old was installed at the Sir Tom Finney on Tuesday night following the resignation of previous incumbent Joey Collins last week.

It is a role that Milligan has coveted after enjoying a successful stint as a player at the club towards the end of what has been a fine playing career.

A former player for Everton and Blackpool, Milligan really made his name at Fleetwood Town where he helped the club rise through the non-league pyramid to the Football League.

He then joined Brig working under Neil Reynolds and helped the club win the NPL League Cup in 2017 and then earn promotion to the Premier Division the following season.

When Reynolds departed in October 2018 to join FC United of Manchester, Milligan was considered as his replacement, but was overlooked in favour of Mick Taylor.

He left to join Reynolds’ coaching set-up but left Broadhurst Park earlier this year and has been turning out for AFC Blackpool in the North West Counties League since.

“Iwent for the job before when Renno left butunfortunately that time it didn’t work out for me,” Milligan said.

“When it came up again, I couldn’t really turn it down.

“It’s a great opportunity. It’s a club I know well.

“I enjoyed my time as a player under Renno. We had a really successful time.

“We won the cup and then got promoted.

“I had a good time as a player and I got on with the fans as well.

“I want to try to replicate what we had under Renno.

“To be fair I did a lot of the coaching back then and so it’s going to be a similar style with a few tweaks here and there.”

Milligan has kept an eye on what’s been happening at the club since he’s been away and knows that they have had a difficult time.

Last season they just avoided relegation and this campaign has been a similar tale.

He is hoping to turn things around starting with this weekend’s trip to Whitby Town.

“I have played at Whitby and it’s a tough place to go,” said Milligan. “It will be my first time in the dug-out as a manager so I’m really looking forward to it.”

“Hopefully we can get a win which will be brilliant.”