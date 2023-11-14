Jack set to return as Magpies prepare to face Quakers

​Chorley will look to utilise their squad as they prepare for the visit of Darlington this evening in the National League North.

​The Magpies maintained their play-off position on Saturday with a welcome 2-0 win over Peterborough Sports at Victory Park.

They are back on home turf tonight, looking for another three points against the Quakers.

Boss Andy Preece could have creative influence Jack Hazlehurst available from injury and assistant manager Chris Anderson admitted it will be a boost to have the former City of Liverpool ace back in the squad.

Mike Calveley, centre, was on target for Chorley (photo: David Airey/@dia_images)

"We always want to make Victory Park a fortress,” Anderson told ChorleyFCTV. “We want to get as many fans behind us to help spur us on.

"We will be looking for a big performance tonight – obviously the squad will be used because of the quick turnaround.

"Jack Hazlehurst will come back into the fold hopefully.”

Anderson felt his men were fully deserving of their victory over Peterborough in what was a solid all-round performance.

Mike Calveley gave the hosts an early lead which was later added to in the first half by a Justin Johnson penalty.

"It’s good to get the three points especially after we didn’t get the win against Scarborough in midweek,” he said. “I thought our performance at Scarborough was decent and we were getting back to where we were previously.

"Saturday was all about getting the three points and our performance matched the result as well.

"We knew in the second half they would come out and give a good account of themselves, but they did okay without really threatening us in the final third.

"They had quite a bit of possession but it was just about us being resilient and having a good shape.”