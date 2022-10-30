Jack Sampson inspired a great fightback by the Magpies as they defeated Farsley Celtic 4-3

The Magpies had raced into an early lead against slow-starting visitors and victory was looking a formality.

But a stunning free-kick followed soon by a second goal rocked the home side and

galvanized Farsley who were good value for their interval lead, Chorley failing to test keeper Owen Mason after the opening goal.

Chorley enjoyed a terrific comeback win against Farsley Celtic (photo:Stefan Willoughby)

However, the Magpies resumed with renewed fire and a three-goals’ burst early in the second half virtually settled the issue, though Celtic fought with great spirit in the closing stages without reducing the arrears until deep in added time when it was just too late to affect the result.

A quality Chorley build-up in the 10th minute resulted in a cross from the by-line and an inviting cut-back for Jack Sampson to give Mason no chance with a sweetly-struck drive.

Farsley equalized after 26 minutes when Euan Mulhern fired an unstoppable 25-yards’ free-kick past Matt Urwin and in-off the post.

There was a lack of balance in the home defence, operating of necessity without a recognized right-back, and they were all at sea six minutes later when a deep cross from the right was not cut out, allowing Celtic substitute Carlton Ubaezuonu to head home at the back post.

Suitably emboldened by the brace of goals, Farsley held sway readily enough until the break.

It would have been even worse, and probably game over, for Chorley, if Urwin had not spread himself smartly to deny Ubaezuonu when a mazy run had left him with just the keeper to beat.

The picture changed dramatically on the resumption. Connor Hall equalized from a penalty on 55 minutes and two minutes later Chorley were in front, Sampson executing an outrageous overhead kick and finding the top corner of the net.

The turnaround was complete on 64 minutes when Hall’s fierce angled drive brought a brilliant saved from Mason but from Adam Blakeman’s resultant corner Scott Leather headed goalwards and Harvey Smith cleverly flicked the ball into the roof of the net.

Thereafter Chorley managed the game well until the closing minutes when resilient Celtic exerted strong pressure.

Two shots were blocked in a packed Chorley goalmouth and Urwin also pulled off a remarkable reflex save.

Leather received a second yellow card on 88 minutes for a mistimed challenge out wide and the visitors did finally pull a goal back in the 94th minute, the ever-lively Ubaezuonu heading in a right-wing cross at the far post.

Given the situation at half-time, the victory was greeted with considerable relief, stretching the Magpies’ unbeaten home record to eight games and lifting them back up to tenth in the table.

CHORLEY : Urwin, Johnson (Schorah 73), Smith, Leather, Blakeman,

Whitehouse, Tomlinson, Shenton (Nolan 80), Sampson (Okome 85), Hall,

Ustabasi. Unused subs. Wilson, Drench.