​Jack key man in Magpies’ victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That’s the view of boss Andy Preece who moved his creative force into a more central spot after he started the match out wide.

Hazlehurst – who had only just returned to the side – popped up with a cool finish to open the scoring on the half-hour mark at Victory Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rushall quickly restored parity but Hazlehurst – who was voted man of the match – provided the assist for Mark Ellis in the 39th minute to put the Magpies back in front.

Jack Hazlehurst (centre) celebrates his goal against Rushall (Photo: David Airey/dia_images)

It was a lead they didn’t relinquish as they managed the second 45 minutes well to remain third in the National League North table.

He said: “When we moved him out wide to the middle of the pitch; Look, when he plays wide, we allow him to drift inside and go find space space and find little pockets and try to get in and around Jack Sampson.

"But it just wasn’t working, we just couldn’t get hold of the ball early on to be fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But once he went into the middle, he could then get onto the ball and making runs off Sampson or in behind

"That’s how the first goal has come. He’s made that run in behind and it’s a calm finish.

“Then obviously it’s the assist for the second. It’s a great delivery by Jack and header from Mark Ellis.”

The Magpies can further cement their position in third with victory tonight in the rearranged fixture at Bishop’s Stortford. It’s a long trip for Preece’s men, especially during midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game is then followed by two more long trips when they head to Hereford on Saturday and then South Shields next Tuesday.

"When we looked at the fixtures, we had the most distance to travel out of anyone,” said Preece.

"Nobody else has had to do the distances that we have had to do and now we have to shove Bishop’s Stortford in there.