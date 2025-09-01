Morecambe manager Ashvir Singh Johal Photo: Morecambe FC

Ashvir Singh Johal said there were some promising signs in Morecambe’s weekend defeat against Woking at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Second-half goals from Jamie Andrews and Sam Ashford meant it was the visitors who picked up three points last Saturday with a 2-0 win.

That made it back-to-back defeats for the new-look Shrimps squad, following on from Bank Holiday Monday’s loss at Aldershot Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, Johal said he saw enough to suggest that the Shrimps will have a positive season in time.

“I was really disappointed to lose today,” said the Morecambe manager.

“I think it is a game we were quite comfortable in and a game we should have won.

“We defended for 90 minutes well, the boys were compact and Woking didn’t really create too many chances – but we need to be better at finding solutions with the ball and I think that’s going to take time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is only our third game and we have trained for one-and-a-half weeks – and to give that level of performance today was a real credit to the players.

“I thought Woking were good and it was probably the most difficult game of the three we have had so far.

“They defended really well and there wasn’t really any space between the lines and we struggled to find the players in the pockets but, with time, we’ll get there.

“I’ve seen the right signs and the players have a really good mentality to win and, as the weeks progress, we will see lots of improvements.”