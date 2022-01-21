It's top versus second as Brig head to leaders Matlock

The Derbyshire outfit have spent a large part of this season at the summit and have now opened up a five-point gap at the top.

However, Brig can close the gap on Town by taking all three points tomorrow and also hand a boost to the rest of the chasing pack, with Buxton, South Shields and Warrington Town also in the title reckoning.

Assistant boss John Hills accepts his men will go into the game as the underdogs but sees no reason why they cannot claim a positive result.

The last time Brig played Matlock, they were beaten 4-2 at Irongate (photo: Ruth Hornby)

“We will go there looking to win the game,” he said.

“They had a good win over Witton Albion last Saturday and drew 0-0 with Scarborough in midweek.

“They have a game in hand on us so it’s important that we try to get the three points when we go there.

“Credit to them, they are having a right good season and deserve to be at the top.”

Hills watched his team draw 0-0 with FC United of Manchester last weekend in front of a bumper crowd at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

“I thought the lads put in a good performance,” said Hill.

“I thought we had the majority of the possession, we just didn’t quite make it happen in the final third.

“We did have chances but after the game, we felt a little bit disappointed with the point.

Fulwood Amateurs have a big cup game at Lightfoot Green tomorrow.

They host holders – and favourites to win it again – FC St Helens in the quarter-finals of the Lancs Amateur Shield.

Fulwood, managed by the evergreen Tony Hesketh, have beaten Hesketh Bank, Horwich St Mary’s and Pennington FC to reach the last eight.

Kick-off tomorrow at Lightfoot Green is 2pm.

Elsewhere, in the NWCL Premier Division, Charnock Richard host league leaders Macclesfield.

Burscough travel to Irlam and in the First Division North, Garstang head to Ashton Town.

Meanwhile, in the National League North, play-off hopefuls Southport travel to Gloucester City.