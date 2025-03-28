‘​It’s now or never’ for Shrimps in fight to beat dreaded drop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Tom White admits the next two games will likely make or break Morecambe’s season.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Shrimps are marooned at the bottom of League Two and seemingly heading for relegation out of the Football League.

They are seven points from safety with only eight games of the campaign left to save themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having won promotion from non-league in 2007, their proud 18-year stint as a Football League club is under threat, but midfielder White insists they will not go down without a fight.

Morecambe lost 1-0 at Port Vale last weekend(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Home wins against Swindon Town this weekend and Cheltenham Town on Tuesday could breathe new life into the Shrimps season.

"These games are absolutely huge,” White told the club’s media. “They will define where we finish and we have to go into them keeping doing what we are doing energy wise.

"We have got to put the ball in the back of the net – goals change games.

"We are doing everything we can and everyone can see that.”