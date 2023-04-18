It’s do or die for Magpies in their quest for a play-off place in National League North
Boss Andy Preece has called on the supporters to help “drag” Chorley back into the play-off places this weekend.
The Magpies welcome Peterborough Sports to Victory Park for their final home fixture and penultimate game of the normal season.
Chorley kept themselves in the hunt to finish in the top seven with a vital 2-1 victory at strugglers Leamington.
Despite dominating the game, the Magpies were pegged back after failing to convert a number of opportunities.
Fortunately a late strike from Jon Ustabasi gave them the three points and means they are in 10th spot in the table but just a point behind seventh-placed Alfreton Town.
Crucially, they are only two points behind sixth-placed Gloucester City who they play on the final weekend of the season.
The teams directly above them – Buxton and Darlington – have tough-looking games against teams above them in the table.
And Preece is of the firm belief that maximum points from the final two games will be enough to secure a play-off spot.
"It’s still possible,” said Preece. “We have got to play Gloucester last game. If we win this weekend, they win – then it’s game on going to Gloucester.
"We have got to keep going, keep believing. You look at some of the fixtures, they are all playing against each other and so they all can’t get wins.
"So whatever happens it’s going to be game-on against Peterborough and we need the biggest crowd of the season to drag us over the line.
"That will make the difference, we need it noisy and to be that intimidating place that we know it can be.”