It was time for a fresh challenge, says Bamber Bridge legend Alistair Waddecar

The 30-year-old certainly caused a stir around the non-league scene when it was announced on Sunday that he would be signing for FC United of Manchester.

His decision to join the Red Rebels means he will sever ties with Brig after more than a decade of sterling service. An attacker who can play anywhere across the frontline, Waddecar will go down in history as one of the club’s greatest ever players – if not the greatest.

He helped the club win promotion to the NPL Premier Division in 2018 and also win the NPL Doodson Cup in 2017. It seems inconceivable to think that he would be seen in anything other than Brig’s black and white colours.

Alistair Waddecar (photo: Ruth Hornby)

However, as he approaches the autumn of his career, the Preston-born ace thinks it is time he tested himself away from the familiarities of the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

#

FC United are certainly a different kettle of fish to Brig. They play in front of four-figure crowds at Broadhurst Park and have real designs of going higher up the football pyramid.

They are, of course, managed by ex-Brig manager Neil Reynolds, who Waddecar played with and under during his time at Irongate.

“It was a big decision to leave,” said Waddecar. “I think Renno has been after me for a while.

“I just thought it was the right time to leave. I just needed a change and I just decided to go for it.

“FC United is a massive club, they get a lot of supporters coming to watch each week – I guess I just want to see if I can handle the pressure of playing for them.”

