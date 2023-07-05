​It is home sweet home for Magpies on the opening day

​The new campaign begins on Saturday, August 5 and it will be the second time in three seasons that the Magpies will entertain the Saints on the opening day.

The following week, Andy Preece’s men travel to Farsley Celtic and are on the road once again for their first midweek game on Tuesday, August 15, when they head to Chester.

Newly-promoted Warrington Town will then visit Victory Park the following Saturday.

Chorley boss Andy Preece will be happy to start at home against Brackley Town on the opening day of the season (photo: Stefan willoughby)

On Boxing Day, Chorley travel to Spennymoor Town before hosting the same opposition on New Year’s Day.

The final weekend of the season sees Chorley travel to Peterborough Sports on Saturday, April 20.

AFC Fylde, meanwhile, will begin the new National League campaign with a trip to Maidenhead United before welcoming Chesterfield and Kidderminster Harriers to Mill Farm.

The festive period sees the Coasters – who were promoted as champions of the NL North last season – face Rochdale AFC over two games, with a trip to the Crown Oil Arena awaiting the current National League North Champions on Boxing Day before the return fixture at Mill Farm on New Year’s Day.

Their final game is an away trip to Woking.

Chorley’s Fixtures:

August 5 Brackley Town (h), 12 Farsley Celtic (a), 15 Chester (a), 19 Warrington Town (h), 26 King’s Lynn Town (h), 28 Southport (a); September 2 Bishop’s Stortford (h), 5 Tamworth (a), 9 Curzon Ashton (a), 16 Emirates FA Cup 2RQ, 23 Scunthorpe United (h), 30 Emirates FA Cup 3RQ*; October 7 Gloucester City (a), 14 Alfreton Town (h), 21 Rushall Olympic (a), 24 South Shields (h), 28 Hereford (h);

November 4 Banbury United (a), 7 Scarborough Athletic (a), 11 Peterborough Sports (h), 14 Darlington (h), 18 Isuzu FA Trophy 2R, 21 Blyth Spartans (a), 25 Boston United (a); December 2 Buxton (h), 9 Isuzu FA Trophy 3R*, 16 Scunthorpe United (a), 23 Curzon Ashton (h), 26 Spennymoor Town (a); January 1 Spennymoor Town (h), 6 Alfreton Town (a), 13 Gloucester City (h), 20 Brackley Town (a), 23 Chester (h), 27 Farsley Celtic (h).

February 3 Warrington Town (a), 10 King’s Lynn Town (a), 17 Southport (h), 20 Tamworth (h), 24 Bishop’s Stortford (a); March 2 Rushall Olympic (h), 9 Hereford (a), 12 South Shields (a), 16 Scarborough Athletic (h), 23 Boston United (h), 29 Darlington (a); April 1 Blyth Spartans (h), 6 Buxton (a), 13 Banbury United (h), 20 Peterborough Sports (a).

AFC Fylde Fixtures:

