One of Preston North End's reported transfer targets looks set for a return to England.

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden is on loan at Standard Liege. (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Reported Preston North End target Isaac Hayden has been branded 'inconsistent' by an official at his loan club Standard Liege.

North End are one of four clubs said to be interested in the midfielder this month and a return to Newcastle United is now all but certain. The 28-year-old is currently out on loan at cash-strapped Liege, but a recall has been suggested by the English press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a revealing interview with the Belgian press, Standard Liege’s CEO Pierre Locht did not think Hayden would be returning for the second half of the Belgian Pro League season. The 2023/24 campaign is currently on a winter break and will resume on Saturday, January 20.

Liege played Borussia Dortmund in a mid-season friendly and have Luzern on Friday (January 12) and Hayden was not part of the side that travelled to the camp in Marbella.

“It’s likely that he won’t come back [to Belgium], yes," Locht told La Dernière Heure.

"We wanted a player who brought an immediate superior quality to the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Isaac had a lot of experience in the Premier League. He’s a true number six, capable of settling the game, a stable element. But, in the image of the team, he had some good games but was then too inconsistent.”

North End are said to be in competition with Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday, and Plymouth Argyle for Hayden according to the Telegraph. Newcastle United favour loaning out Hayden to an English club.