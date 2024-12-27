Tim Mercer's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: Three points were the perfect present

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stuffed full of turkey and perhaps having had the odd gill or three, I went into this Boxing Day fixture more concerned about opening a gift ‘box’ with three points inside it rather than anything delivered by Santa a day earlier.

We are still uncomfortably close to the dotted line of the relegation places and this fan, for one has seen all too often how a few slips can easily erode confidence and suck a team down into the mire.

My fears were heightened in the opening minutes as Hull started the brighter and missed a glorious opportunity to take the lead following a good save by Freddie Woodman between the North End sticks.

Unfortunately his parry placed the ball into the path of an onrushing Tigers’ player who placed his shot high over the bar from just six yards out when it looked easier to score.

North End's Milutin Osmajic celebrates with matchwinner Brad Potts

At least this had the positive effect of waking Preston up and we grew into the game as the half progressed, with a few decent chances of our own missed by Milutin Osmajic and Ben Whiteman.

Taking this into the second half proved to be fruitful on the hour mark and resulted in a neatly worked goal started by a Mads Frökjaer through ball to Kaine Kessler-Hayden.

Hayden looked up and crossed to Brads Potts who neatly slotted home for the only goal of the match that ensured all the points stayed on the ‘good’ side of the Pennines. For me, Kessler-Hayden just about edged out Ali McCann for Man of the Match as his successful loan spell from Aston Villa continues.

In my view, manager Paul Heckingbottom has a big task on his hands to rebuild this team and so it is imperative that he is able to do this over the summer with our Championship status intact.

A welcome three points indeed, and another three when Sheffield Wednesday visit on Sunday would not go amiss neither.​

Tim Mercer