Injury-hit Magpies are battling against the odds

​Boss Andy Preece is hoping his depleted squad can rouse themselves once more this weekend when they face fellow National League North title protagonists Kings Lynn Town.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Magpies welcome the Linnets to Victory Park – a league fixture which pits the third-placed hosts against the team directly above them in the table. Indeed, Preece’s men hit the summit last weekend following their 2-1 away win at Spennymoor Town.

However, they were usurped by their opponents this weekend and current leaders Scunthorpe United after they both won their game in hand in midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite slipping back down to third, Preece revealed the spirit within the camp could not be better especially as they continue to pick up results despite being down to the barebones of their squad.

Mike Calveley, right, celebrates his winning goal against Spennymoor Town last weekend (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

In recent weeks, the Magpies have been without key quartet Jack Sampson, Kole Hall, Joe Nolan and Jack Rice.

Last Saturday, ever-present defender Mark Ellis limped out of the action at half-time to be replaced by Scott Wilson who himself is not quite 100% fit.

Warren Clarke is playing through the pain barrier with a broken toe and Preece admitted his resources are being stretched at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had some bad news with regards to Joe Nolan,” Preece revealed. “He’s going to be out for a significant amount of time, around two to three months – he’s ruptured his ankle ligaments.

"That’s a big blow for him and big blow for us. Kole did his ankle on international duty (with Bermuda) and again he could be out for a significant amount of time.

"So it’s unlikely those two are going to be back in the short-term. Jack has been out for a while and he could be back in the next couple of weeks. We are waiting on Mark Ellis’ scan and there’s a chance that Sampo could be this weekend or Tuesday which will be a big boost for us.

“We are hopeful Ello’s injury is not too bad and he’s only going to be a week or two out.

"But listen, just to see the players that we have been missing, they are important players but to be in the position that we are in in the table is credit to the rest of the squad.”