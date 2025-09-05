Injury concerns mount for Chorley boss ahead of Telford visit

Mark Ellis is an injury doubt (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

​Chorley will eye a return to winning ways this weekend when they host AFC Telford United at Victory Park.

​The Magpies have lost their past two games after a fine opening to the season which saw them collect 13 points from a possible 15.

After a hectic schedule, which has seen Chorley play seven games in just over three weeks, Preece revealed his squad is stretched due to a number of injuries.

Mark Ellis was ruled out of Tuesday night’s 2-0 loss at Curzon Ashton and is a doubt for this weekend, while Scott Wilson, George Horbury and Kole Hall appear to be longer term casualties.

"Seven games in less than a month does take its toll,” said Preece, whose side sit in fifth spot in the National league North table.

“If we can get through this eighth game in as strong as position as we currently are then at least we will have three or four weeks where we will have no midweek games unless we draw in the FA Cup.

"We probably need that recharge but it’s a big game tomorrow.

"We have to be positive, we have been really good at home.

"We will need a big crowd and look to bounce back if we can with three points but it will be tough.

"Telford are a good side, got a good manager and they got promoted last year. It will be dfficult.”